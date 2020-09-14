Gov. Beshear announces over 1M people have been tested for COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving his coronavirus update at 3 p.m.
Gov. Beshear announces 342 new positive cases and five new deaths, bringing the total in the state to 57,282 coronavirus cases and 1,065 total deaths.
The governor announces over one million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
Dr. Stack says the state of Kentucky has filed emergency regulations for public and private K-12 schools on reporting coronavirus cases.
He says parents will soon be required to report to schools if their child tests positive within 24 hours of them testing positive.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing another COVID-19 related death. This brings their total deaths 37.
Hopkins County also added 10 new cases over the weekend. They have now had 563 people test positive. They have also had 456 recoveries.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting three new coronavirus cases.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 52 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 21 are in Daviess County, 15 are in Henderson County, four are in Webster County, and there is one new case in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 2,655 confirmed cases. They say 2,258 people have recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,145 cases, 13 deaths, 1,011 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 727 cases, 12 deaths, 673 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 563 cases, 37 deaths, 456 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 440 cases, 9 death, 399 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 588 cases, 4 deaths, 472 recovered
- Webster Co. - 140 cases, 2 death, 117 recovered
- McLean Co. - 67 cases, 1 death, 63 recovered
- Union Co. - 213 cases, 1 death, 139 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 62 cases, 57 recovered
