As Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

The National Hurricane Center said it was too early to tell exactly where Sally would come ashore, because it’s still not known when it would make a turn to the north. At 10 a.m. local time, it was about 140 miles (230 kilometers) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Its top sustained winds were 65 mph (100 kmh) and it was moving toward the coast at just 6 mph (9 kph).