Cooler, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weather gem will open the workweek under sunny skies and lower humidity. Breezy this afternoon with seasonable temps in the lower 80′s. Tonight, clear and cool with lows in the upper 50′s.
Tuesday, continued sunny but less breezy as high temps remain in the lower 80′s. The remnants of Sally will bring even chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. However, a cold front will keep most of Sally’s rains in Tennessee and across the south. Severe thunderstorms and minor flooding are unlikely since the bulk of the system will remain south of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
