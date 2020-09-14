Boonville nursing home reports several COVID-19 cases

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville reports several patients and employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials state three patients who tested positive are currently hospitalized. 14 News was told four employees tested positive and they have not worked since Tuesday.
Health officials say those employees will not be allowed to return for 14 days and must provide a negative COVID test.
As for the residents, they are all from the same unit. Transcendent Healthcare says they tested their roommates on Friday.
Right now, officials say none of the residents who tested positive are currently in the facility.
Visitation has been changed to outside visitation only until the facility has no additional positive cases.
