Sunny Monday & Tuesday, rain from Sally possible midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The weather will be pretty quiet for the next couple of days, but we could see some rain from Tropical Storm Sally by the middle of the week.
A few clouds linger over the Tri-State tonight, but our skies are mostly clear. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low 60s by Monday morning.
Monday and Tuesday will both be sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s, but rain chances start to return to the forecast late Tuesday night.
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday before making landfall on the southeast Louisiana Gulf Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Sally will quickly weaken as it moves inland, and a cold front moving in from the northwest will keep Sally to our south, but that collision of a cold front and tropical air will keep scattered rain in our forecast throughout Wednesday and Thursday and maybe even into Friday morning. We are not expecting any severe weather at this time.
High temperatures will stay into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly cloudy skies.
Once that cold front moves through Thursday night, our skies will clear on Friday, and high temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 70s to end the week.
