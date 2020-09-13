Sally threatens Gulf Coast; Paulette rolls toward Bermuda

A slow moving storm, Sally could produce rain totals up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) by the middle of the week, forecasters said. The system was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph) early Sunday. It was centered 135 miles (220 kilometers) west of St. Petersburg, Florida, and 280 miles (450 kilometers) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Heavy rain was battering the southwest coast of Florida, the Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory.