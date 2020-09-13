Police: One man stabbed after reported assault

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A reported assault ends with one man stabbed Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to Skyway Shell on E Diamond Avenue in reference to an assault in progress just before 3 p.m. Police say the caller reported two males had been stabbed.
When authorities arrived to the scene, they determined only one person had been stabbed. We are told the victim had a small laceration on his chest.
Police say the victim and witnesses gave a description of the suspect but were unable to find him at the scene.
We are told the victim was treated by AMR but refused further medical treatment.
According to police, the victim spoke to a detective but did not want to pursue any charges.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.