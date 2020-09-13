KY confirms 536 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 536 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 56,945 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14% statewide.
Out of these reported cases, 10,905 people have recovered from the virus.
The Governor says 87 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger, including 24 kids ages 5 and under. The youngest child is one month old.
As of Sunday, 1,060 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 724 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 676 residents have fully recovered.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Bremen Community Center on Monday, as well as at the Graham Fire Department on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,124 cases, 13 deaths, 1,006 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 713 cases, 12 deaths, 673 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 553 cases, 36 deaths, 456 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 439 cases, 9 death, 396 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 573 cases, 4 deaths, 463 recovered
- Webster Co. - 136 cases, 2 death, 115 recovered
- McLean Co. - 67 cases, 1 death, 60 recovered
- Union Co. - 202 cases, 1 death, 130 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 62 cases, 55 recovered
