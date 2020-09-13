Huntingburg Regional Airport hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new tunnel

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the Huntingburg Regional Airport will cut the ribbon for a new tunnel this week.
According to a Facebook event, airport officials are teaming up with the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the opening of the brand new tunnel, which is located on C.R. 200 South.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled to be held at the south entrance of the tunnel on Monday at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place near the intersection of C.R. 900 South and C.R. 200 West.
The public is welcome to attend the event.
Officials say this project is one part of a four-part plan to extend the local aviation runway. They also say that Huntingburg Regional Airport is now credited as the first airport in Indiana with a tunnel.
