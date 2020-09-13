Grayson County deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- abducted by non-custodial mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing children that were abducted by their non-custodial mother.
On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home on Grayson Springs Road, according to a post on the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The children are considered to be in danger because of Maples' mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect, the Facebook post said.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins released an update Saturday saying Maples is likely headed south and may be in the Tennessee area.
“These kids are in danger! Past history of abuse and neglect, the mothers mental state and her blatant disregard for the well being of these babies is a strong indicator that these kids are suffering," said Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
If you have seen the two children or Maples, you are urged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303, or 911.
