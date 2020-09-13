Final deadline quickly approaching to fill out 2020 US Census

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those who don’t complete the U.S. Census by September 30, city officials say they just won’t be counted.
On Sunday afternoon, a car caravan went around the Jacobsville neighborhood in Evansville to remind people why it’s so important to fill out their census form.
Officials say the census is critical for the future of cities.
“All of your assistance that comes from the state and from the federal government is based on your census data, your census numbers," Kelley Coures, the director of the Evansville Department of Metropolitan Development said. “That means for cities under a certain income level, if the federal government doesn’t know you’re there, they could reduce the assistance that cities have to help you."
“You have census tracts out in Scott Township that have self responded in the 80 to 90 percent. Then, the Pigeon Township, which contains most of your high poverty low-income areas, is at about 50 percent,″ Coures said.
This is why community members came together to make some noise and drive around the neighborhood to remind people to fill out their census.
“It’s so easy this year," Coures said. “All you have to do is dial 844-330-2020 and it takes about three minutes on the telephone."
People will be asked who lived at their current address on April 1, 2020.
Ages, dates of birth and all other personal information is kept private.
“Your individual census response is not made public for 72 years," Coures said. “So in the year 2022, the 1950 census data, census records, will be available. The idea is everyone, who is an adult at that point when the census is taken, by that 72-year time will be gone. So there’s no chance of anyone’s information or life being compromised."
This year, officials say the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made numbers lower than previous years.
“The problem was that a lot of the large events that we had planned in the spring leading up to April 1, which is actually census day - we had to cancel because everything went into a shutdown," Coures said.
