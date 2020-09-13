Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announces precautions for Opening Pops Concert

“Evansville’s contributions to World War II are extremely important and many, and we look forward to recognizing our veterans for this very meaningful concert. We are thrilled to make our debut at the Evansville Wartime Museum in its airport hangar. We will be performing a variety of works from the WW II-era such as the big band tunes of Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington, which will feature a big band of EPO musicians. I am also excited to be sharing the stage with Legacy Dance Company and singers from the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus for different selections. Additionally, we will be performing works that recognize our military such as the Armed Forces Medley and American classics like Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. We hope that this is the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration with the Wartime Museum, and we look forward to seeing you at our concerts,” states new Music Director Roger Kalia.