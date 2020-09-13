Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announces precautions for Opening Pops Concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announces it is re-imagining its 2020-2021 Opening Pops Concert, WWII Remembrance: A Veteran Salute concert.
Officials say due to mandates limiting attendance to 250 people, there will be three performances of the program at the Evansville Wartime Museum.
The events will take place on Saturday, September 26 at 4 p.m. for single ticket buyers and Sunday, September 27 at 2 and 5 p.m. for subscribers only.
“Evansville’s contributions to World War II are extremely important and many, and we look forward to recognizing our veterans for this very meaningful concert. We are thrilled to make our debut at the Evansville Wartime Museum in its airport hangar. We will be performing a variety of works from the WW II-era such as the big band tunes of Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington, which will feature a big band of EPO musicians. I am also excited to be sharing the stage with Legacy Dance Company and singers from the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus for different selections. Additionally, we will be performing works that recognize our military such as the Armed Forces Medley and American classics like Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. We hope that this is the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration with the Wartime Museum, and we look forward to seeing you at our concerts,” states new Music Director Roger Kalia.
We are told social distancing and other safety precautions will be in place in accordance with the State of Indiana and the City of Evansville guidelines. Precautions are being implemented for the safety of musicians include a shorter concert, reduced Orchestra size, musicians wearing masks, musician temperature checks, and no sharing of music stands.
For concert attendees, there will be temperature checks, mandatory mask-wearing, hangar doors open to maximize airflow, specific doors for entering and exiting, socially distanced seating assignments, and cleaning between each concert.
To order single tickets for the September 26 concert, you are asked to call the ticket office at (812) 425-5050, Ext 300 between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. All student tickets are free at the door for the Saturday performance.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.