Evansville, Henderson police host fundraiser to raise money for annual Disney trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Good barbeque for a good cause.
This was the idea for an event recently held outside the Walmart on Evansville’s East Side.
The organization “Cops Connecting with Kids” worked to raise money for its annual trip to Disney World with a barbeque fundraising event on Sunday.
The seventh annual trip will give more than 60 children from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and Henderson County Schools the chance to experience the “happiest place on Earth” for a few days.
These kids will also get to spend time with members from Evansville and Henderson police, along with deputies from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
Every penny raised from this weekend’s fundraiser will go towards helping a local child get that opportunity.
“I would have never predicted that this program would stay afloat as long as it has, but the community just keeps rallying behind these kids, and wanting to instill that sense of self-worth to help give them these core experiences, like air travel, staying in a hotel, eating foods from foreign countries at Epcot,” retired EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum said. “Just all kinds of little things, that if you don’t take a step back and look, you may not realize what they’re getting out of this, and I’ve always said it’s bigger than Mickey Mouse. What the kids don’t realize is while those things are happening, they’re building relationships with police officers and sheriff’s deputies that they would have not had the opportunity to do in any other environment.”
The Newburgh Barbecue Coalition donated the barbeque.
Sgt. Cullum says they’re hoping to raise between $15,000 and $20,000 for the trip.
