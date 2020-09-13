Dispatch: Shots fired at Riverside Dr. and Shadewood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that shots fired were reported at Riverside Drive and Shadewood Avenue on Sunday evening.
According to Vanderburgh County Dispatch, authorities received the call around 7:29 p.m.
Sgt. McQuay with the Evansville Police Department says one of the houses in the area was targeted. He also said officers found shell casings next to the home.
Dispatch officials say that Evansville police are investigating and currently on scene.
Earlier on Sunday, Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirmed two separate shots fired runs near the same area. The first one happened on the 1600 block of South Linwood Avenue, while the second occurred on the 100 block of East Riverside Drive.
Sgt. McQuay said he can’t say if the latest incident is related to the other two that happened Sunday.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once we learn more information.
