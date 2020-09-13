39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wayne Co. Saturday

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - According to the Illinois Coronavirus website, there are 261,371 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,309 total deaths in the state.
The coronavirus website shows a 96% recovery rate in the state.
The Wayne County Health Department reported 39 new positive cases Saturday. This brings the total to 212 coronavirus cases in the county.
Health officials say 113 people have recovered from the virus.
The Egyptian Health Department reports two new coronavirus cases in White County on Sunday, bringing the total in the county to 151 cases.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 151 cases
- Wabash County - 139 cases, one death
- Edwards County - 52 cases
- Wayne County - 212 cases, four deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.