Breonna Taylor’s mother calls on Ky. AG Daniel Cameron to bring daughter’s death to justice

Breonna Taylor’s mother calls on Ky. AG Daniel Cameron to bring daughter’s death to justice
Palmer reached out to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been leading the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers that happened March 13. (Source: WAVE 2 News)
By Dustin Vogt | September 13, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 11:57 AM
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, is calling for justice to be served in the investigation into her daughter’s death, taking place six months ago.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Palmer reached out to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been leading the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers that happened March 13.

>> MORE: Complete coverage of the Breonna Taylor case

Palmer said that it was crunch time and that the city and everyone following the case is putting their trust in him for a decision whether or not to charge the officers involved in the search warrant that night leading to Breonna’s death.

View this post on Instagram

@danieljaycameron it’s crunch time and we’re putting our faith and trust in you. Your mother put everything she had into raising you. If you ask her, she will say without hesitation that she would stop at nothing to protect you. She would be willing to give her life to save yours. If you were gunned down in your own home, wouldn’t she demand the killers be brought to justice? Would she stand up and demand justice if it was being delayed? Would she want the support of the community and others to help her when her cry for justice for her child’s death was being ignored? If she had the power to make sure this type of injustice would never happen without accountability and consequences, would she make sure of it? Will you make sure of it? Do you have the power and courage to call my child yours, the power to see that my cry and my community’s cry is heard, and the power as part of a village who raises our children to do right by one of our daughters?!

A post shared by Tamika L. Palmer (@tamikalpalmer) on

“Your (sic) mother put everything she had into raising you. If you ask her, she will say without hesitation that she would stop at nothing to protect you," Palmer said in the post. "She would be willing to give her life to save yours. If you were gunned down in your own home, wouldn’t she demand the killers be brought to justice?”

Multiple sources have reached out to WAVE 3 News that the case will be presented to a grand jury, which would be held at an undisclosed location. An announcement date as to whether or not charges would be filed could be made as soon as next week, according to these sources.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.