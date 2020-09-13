2 Evansville homes shot at, no injuries reported

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirmed a shots fired run on the 1600 block of South Linwood Avenue.
Dispatch says that call came in just before 11:45 a.m.
Authorities say there’s damage to a window and front of a house. We are told people were inside the home during the shooting, but no one was hurt.
Dispatch later confirmed another shots fired run in the 100 block of east Riverside Dr. That call came in just before 12:20 p.m.
Shell casings were found at both scenes.
Officials say they aren’t sure if the two shootings are related, but they say with the given time frame, there is a possibility they’re connected.
