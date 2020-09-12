Clearing skies Sunday, more rain midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and a few showers are possible Sunday morning, but I think we will see more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s, but rain chances start to creep back into our region Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coasts.
A cold front moving in from the northwest will keep Sally to our south, but that collision of a cold front and tropical air will keep scattered rain in our forecast throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and upper 70s to low 80s Thursday.
Once that cold front moves through Thursday evening, our skies will clear, and high temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 70s to end the week.
