‘Run for the Fallen’ held to honor Kentucky’s fallen military heroes

“It means everything to everybody, whether you’re here or not, just for somebody to say their name and to remember them, so that they’re not forgotten," said the mother of fallen soldier, Lance Cpl. Matthias Hanson. "You learn to fake it for a long time, but then someday you laugh again, and someday you don’t think every minute, but it’s always there - there’s always one missing. His nephew was named after him, and I have to call him Matty, because I can’t say Matt without crying.”