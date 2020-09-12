‘Run for the Fallen’ held to honor Kentucky’s fallen military heroes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - September 11 is recognized across the country as Patriot Day.
However, Saturday was the day of the second annual “Kentucky Run for the Fallen” at Panther Creek Park in Owensboro.
The run was created to honor Kentucky military service members who died while serving in the war on terror.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s event had to be revised, but runners still ran the two-mile loop around the park, stopping every two miles at “Hero Markers” to call out more than 250 names of Kentucky’s fallen heroes.
14 News spoke to one Gold Star family who took part in the run to honor their fallen soldier.
“It means everything to everybody, whether you’re here or not, just for somebody to say their name and to remember them, so that they’re not forgotten," said the mother of fallen soldier, Lance Cpl. Matthias Hanson. "You learn to fake it for a long time, but then someday you laugh again, and someday you don’t think every minute, but it’s always there - there’s always one missing. His nephew was named after him, and I have to call him Matty, because I can’t say Matt without crying.”
Normally, the run is held from one city to another spanning over 100 miles, but the format was changed due to COVID-19
