Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Conran’s ambitions expanded across the Atlantic. As early as 1976, he opened a Habitat shop at the Citicorp building in Manhattan under the name Conran. In the 1990s, his international operations grew further, with the opening of a Conran Shop in Tokyo in 1994, followed five years later with one in New York underneath the 59th Street Bridge along with the restaurant Guastavino’s. Only last year, the first — and largest — Conran Shop opened in Seoul, South Korea.