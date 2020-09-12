Officers called to hospital for victim with stab wound Sat. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man has been reportedly stabbed in Evansville.
Officers responded to Deaconess Midtown for a victim who had been stabbed early Saturday morning.
Police say the victim would not tell them any details of the stabbing except that it happened on First Avenue. They say the victim was stabbed on the inside of his right arm just below the elbow and was treated by hospital staff.
A detective and crime scene also came to Deaconess Midtown, but the victim wouldn’t talk to them either.
