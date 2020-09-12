Hit and run crash leaves skateboarder injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A hit and run crash leaves one person injured.
Officers responded to the intersection of Adams Ave and S. Bedford Ave Friday.
According to officials, the victim was riding his skateboard on Adams Ave. They say the victim turned onto S. Bedford Ave when he told police a vehicle ran the stop sign and hit him, knocking him to the ground.
Officials state the vehicle continued traveling northbound on S. Bedford Ave.
We are told the victim suffered abrasions on his arms and had pain in his hip but refused an ambulance.
The victim described the vehicle to police as an older Ford Focus or Chevy Malibu. They say there would be damage to the front, driver side of the vehicle.
