FBI Task Force investigates suspicious package at SABIC plant in Posey County

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff Latham tells 14 News the FBI Task Force was at SABIC in Mt. Vernon for a suspicious package.
According to Sheriff Latham, there was information that a suspicious package was sent to the plant. He says after deputies arrived, the FBI Task Force came.
SABIC spokesperson Shelia Naab tells 14 News the FBI Task Force and local law enforcement investigated the suspicious package and identified it as plastic tarps. She says no further evidence indicates a threat.
Naab says they found a suspicious message inside of a temporary port-o-potty wall. She says the temporary port-o-potties are typically used by their temporary employees.
Out of caution, SABIC requested local authorities to check on the situation. They say they have not asked employees to shelter in place.
Authorities are leaving the scene.
