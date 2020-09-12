Boonville nursing home reports several COVID-19 cases; New COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh, Dubois Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released its Saturday coronavirus update.
According to officials, 1,076 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 17 new deaths. This brings the total in the state to 104,561 positive cases and 3,213 total deaths.
The coronavirus map shows one new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh and Dubois County.
The map shows 52 new positive cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 in Warrick County, 14 in Dubois County, 11 in Gibson County, seven in Pike County, five in Posey County, three in Spencer County, and one in Perry County.
Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville reports several patients and employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials state three patients who tested positive are currently hospitalized. We are told four employees tested positive and they have not worked since Tuesday.
Health officials say those employees will not be allowed to return for 14 days and must provide a negative COVID test.
As for the residents, they are all from the same unit. Transcendent Healthcare says they tested their roommates Friday.
Visitation has been changed to outside visitation only until the facility has no additional positive cases.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,981 cases, 24 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 906 cases, 18 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 937 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 199 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 272 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 378 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 180 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 125 cases, 1 death
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.