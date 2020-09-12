Black Student Unions march against social injustice in Owensboro

“Football’s amazing because it doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter where you’re from. It just matters that you’ve been sweating with your brothers, you’re together," Wiley Cain, KWC student and football player said. “Every single person on that team has each other’s backs, and I think that’s something we need to learn as a country is that we need to have your brother’s back and be there for whoever, no matter where they come from, no matter what they look like."