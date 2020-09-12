Black Student Unions march against social injustice in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro were full of footsteps this weekend as the Black Student Unions from Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan University hosted a “March for Justice” on Saturday.
This event was held in an effort to raise awareness about social injustice across the country, particularly after the latest shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The march began at Brescia University and proceeded to the Daviess County Courthouse, before ending on Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus.
Students and faculty from both universities, along with others in town, joined in the peaceful march, which leaders from both schools hope will help fight systemic racism. The lead speaker was Malcolm Hayes from the Kentucky Wesleyan football team.
“This was our peaceful protest - it is a lot going on, but we want the nation to know we’re not going to sit back and be quiet about it," Hayes said. “It dials back to love. What’s your point in hating me because of the color of my skin. Spread love, just don’t hate because I’m Black - you don’t even know me.”
“Football’s amazing because it doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter where you’re from. It just matters that you’ve been sweating with your brothers, you’re together," Wiley Cain, KWC student and football player said. “Every single person on that team has each other’s backs, and I think that’s something we need to learn as a country is that we need to have your brother’s back and be there for whoever, no matter where they come from, no matter what they look like."
Those who participated in the march held signs and chanted throughout Fredericka Street. The march lasted from around 10 a.m. until noon.
