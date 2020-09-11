White Swan Coffee Lab launches Kickstarter campaign to purchase their building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee shop is looking for the public’s help.
White Swan Coffee Lab launched a Kickstarter campaign this week asking for assistance to buy the Franklin Street building the shop is set up in.
The coffee shop’s owners say the owner of the building has let them make the first offer to buy the space. They are hoping to raise $170,000 to purchase the building and pay income taxes and other fees.
White Swan has raised more than $13,000 so far. Owners say every dollar donated will go a long way for them.
“If 7,000 people gave $25, we would exceed our goal," David Rudibaugh, owner of White Swan Coffee Lab said. "If you want to help support a local small business that really cares about the community, I mean that’s first and foremost why we’re here - we’re here for the people.”
For those who wish to donate, click here.
The Kickstarter campaign has reward tiers that include discounts and exclusive t-shirts.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.