KY Gov. Beshear leads statewide moment of silence commemorating events of 9/11

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear led Kentuckians in a statewide moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the September 11th terror attacks.
You can watch the full ceremony in the video below:
The moment of silence started at 8:46 EDT to correspond with the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
“We will never forget the horror of that terrible day or the thousands of Americans killed in the crashes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field,” Gov. Beshear said. “But neither will we forget the heroic acts of courage from first responders, health care providers and everyday Americans who came together to help save the injured and prevent further loss. Let’s remember the unity we felt as a nation in those moments and carry some of that same solidarity in our hearts with us as we confront the challenges of today.”
