Tell City 'D' crowned Week 3 POTW after commanding 3-0 start

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City defense was crowned the Touchdown Live Week 3 Player of the Week with 6,250 votes.
“It was pretty awesome seeing our group up for Player of the Week,” senior linebacker Hunter Beckort said. “I thought we deserved a little bit of credit, maybe not that much, but it was great seeing it happen.”
The Marksmen "D" shutout Forest Park in Week 3, 25-0, in a dominant performance. Tell City (3-0) only allowed the Rangers 54 total yards on offense and had seven tackles for loss.
“It’s a collective effort,” first-year head coach Mac Webb said. “But being a former lineman myself, I got to give it to the big guys up front. Our front O-line and D-line - they are very, very good, they play very hard and they are very coachable.”
Off to the best start in program history since 1992, Tell City is the only football team in the state of Indiana to have not allowed a single point all season long.
“They definitely take pride in it,” Webb said. “We had a conversation...somebody is going to score on you this year, it’s very unrealistic to say that nobody is going to score all year long, so we know it’s going to happen, you just have to bounce back as quick as you can.”
The Marksmen will now host the North Posey Vikings in Week 4, a team that has averaged 24 points on offense this season.
“We tell them that you have to make your intensity so high that no one can match it,” Webb said. “I’m just really proud of the effort they’ve given through three weeks.”
Kickoff between Tell City and North Posey (2-1) is slated for 7:00 p.m. CST at Legion Field.
