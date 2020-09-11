Summer Still Going Strong

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Not as hot today after hitting the lower 90′s Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds and elevated humidity as high temperatures remain above normal in the mid to upper 80′s. A brief shower is possible this afternoon in the form of light rain. Tonight, partly cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 60′s to 70-degrees.
Saturday, partly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 80′s with severe storms unlikely. A frontal system will bring better chances for showers and storms Saturday night through Sunday morning. Skies becoming partly sunny Sunday afternoon with high temps in the lower to mid-80′s.
Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80′s. Low temps will drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.
