Sturgis Bike Night to take place this weekend after Poker Run

STURGIS, KY. (WFIE) -A Poker Run is set for Saturday in Sturgis.
It’s taking the place of the Kentucky Bike Rally that was canceled due to COVID-19.
Following the event, Sturgis Bike Night will be held, allowing participants to enjoy live music and support local businesses.
“All the places around here, they need the money, ya know? They look forward to this every year," Jim Defevere, a biker said.
Bikers in Sturgis who are participating say, in an already hurting small community, they plan to support local this weekend.
“We will follow everything that we can. But like I said, there’s going to be a lot of people together. It’s going to be impossible to completely do it, but will do it as best as we can. These big cities don’t understand little towns. This event is going to help everybody here," Luther Fitzgerald, another biker said.
The Mayor of Sturgis says, although the city doesn’t endorse the event, the amphitheater that will be used to watch the live band after the Poker Run is city owned property.
“We’re very cautious with social distancing and making sure everyone is wearing masks and everything like that, but it’s no different than the derby recently. It’s an outside event, and we’re not expecting a lot of people. So the city doesn’t endorse it or support it," Mayor Doug Rodgers said.
A small business owner in Sturgis says he’s happy the event is going on as planned.
“We hope people that are able and are willing to come out and enjoy the festivities and stuff. As I said before, we’re going to try our best to do the social distancing." Jonathan Glass, the owner of the Bear Claw Bar and Grill said.
The mayor says if the event needs to be shut down local law enforcement will make that decision.
He says he has received calls from people in surrounding counties sharing their concerns about the health and safety risk of having such a large gathering in a pandemic.
Local bikers had this response:
“Why shouldn’t it happen? What’s it hurting anybody? It’s bringing money to the town. It’s helping out the community. Go ahead and stay in your house.Llock your doors and hide from all of us, I guess,” Defevere said.
