Several COVID-19 cases reported in USI student organization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at the University of Southern Indiana were sent a letter Friday about several COVID-19 cases among a student organization.
School officials are not naming the organization, but they say all members are quarantined.
14 News was contacted by a member of the organization Friday night, and they are denying the cause for the quarantine.
Here is the full letter:
Through contact tracing protocols by the University of Southern Indiana Dean of Students Office (DOSO), several positive COVID-19 cases came to light late Friday in one student organization. For both the safety of the other members and that of the broader University community, all members of the organization have been required to immediately quarantine, obtain a COVID-19 test and report the results to DOSO.
Due to confidentiality considerations, neither individual names nor the name of student group will be publicly identified. Faculty members will be notified of the students' absences from class.
The safety of the entire USI community relies upon everyone abiding by the safety practices of physical distancing of six feet or more, wearing face coverings and frequent hand washing. Self-monitoring and reporting will continue to be vital in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
Dr. Jennifer Hammat Dean of Students
