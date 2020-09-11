Restricted METS bus schedule causes frustration for some

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - METS bus Routes still remain on a restricted schedule due to COVID-19.
Many of the late night routes that people were used to are still not running, and it’s been a cause of frustration for some.
Susan Miller says her son-in-law has a bus pass to help him get to work.
“It’s getting him to work, but it’s not getting him home," said Miller.
That is because he works a late shift that ends long after the buses quit running. Currently, METS runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Ridership numbers are still about 50% of where we would be, pre-COVID-19," said Todd Robertson, Executive Director of Transportation and Services.
Robertson says their low number of riders is the main factor in keeping the bus schedule where it is.
“Well, yeah because people had to make other arrangements. There are still people that aren’t working yet, but when they do start working, they’re going to have to have a way to get to and from work," said Miller.
Robertson says they’ve received a few calls regarding this issue, and he understands why some folks are frustrated.
“I mean, our hearts go out to all those being impacted - appointments, whether it’s jobs or whatever, and it is really disheartening for us to not be able to provide the service at the pre-COVID-19 levels that we did before," said Robertson.
Robertson says they’ll continue to monitor their ridership numbers, and if they see an increasing trend, they’ll look at revising the schedule.
“We don’t want to give anyone false hope that the routes are coming back and then not be able to sustain those routes,” said Robertson.
“We have to get back on track. We have to make things that are important to us, important to everybody," said Miller.
