‘Parade of Gratitude’ held in White Co.

WHITE CO., IL. (WFIE) - A White County senior living facility held a “Parade of Gratitude” for all those that have been working so hard during the pandemic.
The event was held at Friday Christian Horizons where cars filled with residents made their way around the campus expressing their thanks.
Officials tell us it was also special to be able to hold this parade on the anniversary of 9/11
“It brings special significance. We remember the sacrifices and the tough things about that day. We’re honored to be able to come out, and a lot of residents have lived lives full of great success and great tragedy,” said Chief Operating Officer Ray Dickison.
Christian Horizons is planning on having more of these parades at other campuses.
