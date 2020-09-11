Owensboro man gives away free pizza in honor of mother

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man provided a few smiles Friday night.
Travis Owsley gave away free pizza in honor of his mother, Beverly.
Owsley says his mother passed away in 2018, but she was known for not only her cooking, but welcoming everyone to her table.
The event was coined “Beverly’s Hearty Slice.”
Owsley tells us he not only hopes to follow in his mother’s footsteps, but to bring what he calls much needed inspiration to the community.
“Hopefully get some kids off the street for two hours, spread some positivity, give back to my community, and hopefully get some other people to tag along and do the same,” said Owsley.
Owsley tells us he hopes to hold the event again in the future, on a larger scale.
