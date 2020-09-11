Owensboro-Daviess Co. First Responders Memorial dedicated

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro community gathered Friday to honor first responders both those who lost their lives on 9/11 and first responders locally.
“It always has given me comfort particularly here in Owensboro and Daviess County to know that we have such dedicated first responders, to know that I will not be by myself," said Daviess County Judge Executive, Al Mattingly.
To honor those first responders, Owensboro Police Department Sergeant Adam Johnston says he came up with the idea six years ago for a monument.
“We realized there was no type of a memorial or a monument recognizing those first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice by dying in the line of duty," said Owensboro Police Department Sergeant and chairmen of the Emergency Services Gala, Adam Johnston.
Sergeant Johnston says over the years the committee has raised enough money to create the Owensboro-Daviess County First Responders Memorial.
“The community needs to recognize and be grateful for those that risk their lives everyday 24/7 so that we can live happy and healthy and safe," said Sergeant Johnston.
The memorial shows symbols of local law enforcement, fire and medical agencies. AMR director of operations Brian Short says the memorial is a nice reminder that the community appreciates what he does every day.
“It’s awesome to know that the community has put this memorial up to recognize the first responders you know a lot of our paramedics and EMT’s really devote a lot of time and a lot of effort," said AMR director of operations, Brian Short.
The memorial is located on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
Also Friday morning in Owensboro, community members gathered to remember 9/11 for the annual Owensboro Freedom Walk.
This year the event was scaled down. There wasn’t an actual walk. Instead, a small group gathered at the Charles Shelton memorial in Smothers Park.
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright who started the walk says it’s important to honor the thousands of lives lost on this day back in 2001.
