Ohio Co. Schools announce updated reopen plan with hybrid schedule

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that they will be moving to a hybrid learning schedule starting on September 21.
They say with the hybrid schedule, there will be fewer students in the buildings, which will place less strain on social distancing requirements for the bus and classroom.
Masks will be required at all times except while eating or drinking, per the Kentucky Department of Education guidelines.
School leaders say cleaning will happen daily.
They say the first week of school will be a B week, meaning Group A will attend Monday and Wednesday while Group B will attend on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
They say each school or teacher will be sending out what group your child will be in as soon as possible.
Officials say the summer feeding routes will occur for those who are not in school each day. The stops and delivery times will be posted in the near future.
You can find the updated reopening plan on Ohio County Schools' website.
