Lone Ranger exhibit opening in Wabash Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The HI-YO Silver Exhibit, which showcases the history of the Lone Ranger, has its grand opening at 10 a.m. Satruday at the Wabash County Museum.
One of the actors who played the Lone Ranger, Brace Beemer, was from Mt.Carmel.
You can learn all about his life and time as the Lone Ranger, and there is an app for your phone that can help guide you around the exhibit.
The museum asks visitors to wear a mask and social distance while inside.
It’s going to be an exibit that will not just be intersting to people in the immediate area because Brace Beemer lived here, but also there are many collectors of Lone Ranger memorabillia," said Wabash County Museum Board President Claudia Danny.
The grand opening lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and all visitors will be part of a time capsule that is going to be buried in the back of the museum.
