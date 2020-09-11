Hopkins Co. Schools set to start hybrid model Monday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Hopkins County will be returning to the classroom on Monday with a new hybrid A-B model, which consists of both in-person and virtual learning days.
When in-person, students will have to socially distance while in and out of the classroom, and temperatures will be checked every morning.
After each class, we’re told the classrooms will be sanitized before any new students can enter the room and masks must be worn at all times during the day, except during lunch.
The district will also be offering virtual learning.
