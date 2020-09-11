Heritage Woods of Newburgh set to open in upcoming weeks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new senior assisted living facility will soon open in Warrick County.
Heritage Woods of Newburgh held a ribbon cutting for its new facility on Thursday evening. The facility will house more than 120 citizens in private apartments.
Residents will be served three restaurant-style meals every day in their community dining area. The facilities also features several recreation areas including craft rooms, a library and a theater.
Management says this facility serves individuals of all incomes.
“Those individuals who may be able to pay privately - they may have a small amount of savings so they’ll pay privately for a short period of time and then convert to Medicaid, or those people will move in on Medicaid day one," Rick Banas with Gardant Management Solutions said.
Managers say Heritage Woods is expected to open its doors in a few weeks. They are currently accepting new residents.
