Henderson Relay for Life hosts scaled down event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A scaled down, but still sentimental, Relay for Life was held Friday night in Henderson in honor and memory of those who have battled cancer.
Dozens of bags were lined in rows at the high school parking lot.
For more than two decades, Henderson County has hosted a Relay for Life. Although the pandemic shifted their plans, organizers felt it was still important to put it on.
“If you’ve ever met anybody that has cancer they have a strong will to fight and a strong will to live,” Survivor Chairperson Tammy Goodwin said.
Cancer survivors, like 69-year-old Jackie Nelson, were honored. She shared that she had cancer when she was only 22-months-old and says she still deals with skin cancer periodically.
Her sister, Carolyn, is fighting cancer now, after losing immediate family members to it. The night was also about remembering those who have passed away.
“She’s lost her daughter, Jana, to breast cancer. Her son has cancer and she’s still taking chemo herself,” Jackie explained about Carolyn. “And her husband had prostate cancer and passed away."
”If you have a loved one that has cancer, give them a hug and tell them things will be alright, and there will be cure, and the world is thinking about them," survivor Stephen White advised.
The money collected locally through events like this help area patients get to and from treatment along with research to help find a cure.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.