New dashboard breaks down COVID-19 among Henderson students and school staff

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - There’s a coronavirus resource for Henderson Community Schools.
A COVID-19 dashboard will allow those within the district to keep a running total of positive COVID-19 cases.
The School Corporation says it will be updated when new information gets provided to them.
The dashboard features each Henderson County School, plus active cases for staff, NTI and hybrid learning students, and will eventually feature in-person student numbers when classes begin on September 28.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky is also providing information about COVID-19 and schools.
To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.
