1 new COVID-19 death in Muhlenberg Co.; Green River District up 40 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky reports 55,704 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 948 of which were newly reported Friday.
150 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under.
The youngest was a 1-month-old from Jefferson County.
“This is the third highest number of positive cases we’ve ever had in a single day,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is also going up.”
Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,044 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include a 67-year-old woman from Barren County; an 85-year-old man from Christian County; a 62-year-old man from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 76-year-old woman from Marion County; a 58-year-old man from Oldham County; a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County; and two women, ages 78 and 82, from Todd County.
The Office of Unemployment Insurance on Friday began processing the first week of FEMA’s Lost Wages Program for the weeks of July 26 to Aug. 15.
Kentuckians who are eligible will begin receiving those funds in their accounts in the next two to three days.
Read more about the unemployment assistance here.
Muhlenberg County Health Officials say they have an additional COVID-19 death Friday, and two new cases.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 40 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 15 are new Daviess County, 13 are in Henderson County, seven are in Union County, four are in Ohio County, and there is one new case in Webster County.
Green River officials say they have had 2,551 confirmed cases in the district. They say 2,186 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing nine new coronavirus cases. They have had 553 total cases in the county with 456 recoveries.
They have 61 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,103 cases, 13 deaths, 990 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 710 cases, 12 deaths, 641 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 553 cases, 36 deaths, 456 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 438 cases, 9 death, 395 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 555 cases, 4 deaths, 454 recovered
- Webster Co. - 132 cases, 2 death, 113 recovered
- McLean Co. - 67 cases, 1 death, 60 recovered
- Union Co. - 195 cases, 1 death, 119 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 61 cases, 55 recovered
