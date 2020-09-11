Football kicks off for Kentucky high schools

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Football is allowed to begin for high schoolers across Kentucky on Friday night.
This is part of the KHSAA’s ruling, which is in its first phase for fans, but things will look different in the stands.
Owensboro Public Schools says its venues will be limited to no more than 20% capacity during the fall sports season.
OPS Athletic Director Todd Harper tells 14 News only families of players will be in attendance this fall. Several COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
For starters, everyone will have their temperature taken upon arrival and must answer standard questions for a COVID-19 screening. Names and phone numbers will be recorded for contact tracing.
Meanwhile, fans must wear masks at all times. There will also be no student sections or bands, and only drinks will be available at the concession stand.
No students or fans from the community will be allowed in at this time.
