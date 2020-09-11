EVSC, Warrick Co. Schools offering free meals to students beginning on Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Good news for families with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and Warrick County Schools.
Thanks to an extension of waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, free breakfast and lunch will be available to all students physically attending classes, beginning on Friday.
According to both school corporations, those meals will be available to students through the end of the year, or until that USDA funding runs out.
