Evansville church hosting tech seminar to help people connect during the pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Embrace Church in Evansville is hosting a tech seminar Friday that’s designed to help people with the basics of Zoom, Telehealth, Facebook, YouTube and more.
While in the middle of a pandemic, we are forced to use technology in order to stay safe and socially distant, and church leaders say they want to help you with many of the popular apps that are necessary to connect with your family, friends, church and health care provider.
The seminar is one hour long and starts at 10 a.m.
They say the seminar will be socially distanced, but if you still aren’t comfortable, the church will also be streaming it on their Facebook page.
