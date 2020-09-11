EPD raising money for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are raising funds for the annual Cops Connecting With Kids Fundraiser.
This weekend, they’ll be set up at the East Side Walmart, selling barbecue and ribs.
The fundraiser is going on its seventh year, and due to COVID, they were not able to have pre-sales, which is where most of the money raised in the past comes from.
That money will be used to take 56 kids to Disney World, where they will spend a day with the officers.
EPD tells us this is more than just a trip. When they get back, the officers still want to be part of the kids' lives.
“We want to show the children in our community, the families in our community, that we are here. We are constant. We are rally serious about building relationships,” said Officer Phil Smith.
This weekend’s fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
