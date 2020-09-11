Economic Improvement District hosting 2nd Moonlight Madness in downtown Evansville

September 11, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new way to support businesses and restaurants in downtown Evansville Friday night.

The Economic Improvement District is hosting its second “Moonlight Madness.”

Some places will stay open later than usual so people can come down and enjoy.

There will also be some live music up and down Main Street for the event.

The Economic Improvement District is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing while checking things out.

That’s set to happen Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

