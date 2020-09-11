Death investigation underway after neglect victim found covered in lice

MADISONVILLE, Ky, (WFIE) - Three people have been arrested in a Madisonville death investigation.
Police say they were called Thursday evening to a home in the 400 block on Murray Street.
They say a person was found dead on a love seat, covered in lice, bug bites, and feces.
Police say the victim had several untreated sores on her body.
Three people are charged with abuse/neglect of an adult.
They are 35-year-old Missy Clark, 30-year-old Tiffany Hankins, and 37-year-old Jerry Hankins.
Their mug shots were not available at the time of this report.
The woman’s name has not yet been released.
