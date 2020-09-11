Cooler temps, scattered rain for the weekend.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Low clouds hung tough over the Tri-State on Friday, holding temperatures in the mid 70s through the afternoon. Partial clearing Friday night with partly sunny and warmer on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances will pick up on Saturday evening and showers will be scattered through early Sunday. Skies should clear on Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Next week starts out dry with daily sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Another shot at showers arrives by next Thursday and Friday.