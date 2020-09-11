Ceremonies held in the Tri-State for the 19th anniversary of 9/11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on our country.
A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington D.C., and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
To mark the day, ceremonies took place across the country.
Although some ceremonies were different this year due to the pandemic, one tradition continued in the Tri-State.
The Perry Township Fire Department hung a flag over the USI overpass to honor those that died on this day 19 years ago.
Fire crews unfurled flag Friday morning at 7 a.m.
Another ceremony to honor those victims took place Friday morning across the river.
Firefighters in Henderson paid tribute to first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.
They held a ceremony Friday at 6:30 a.m. at Fire Station No. 3. That’s the station on Starlite Drive, which is also home to a 9-11 memorial with a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.